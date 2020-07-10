SERVICES SCHEDULED
Carrol Ridgeway Kennedy, 86, July 5, Fort Mohave, Ariz. Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m. July 14, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. www.doughtycalhounomeara.com.
SERVICES PENDING
Hipolito Torres Balderas, 83, July 9, Bakersfield. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Parris Byerly, 58, Bakersfield, June 26. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
Eldean Morehead Drake, 98, Bakersfield, July 8. Delano Mortuary.
Jorge Daniel Flores, 21, Earlimart, July 7. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Philip Arthur Icardo, 70, July 1, Bakersfield. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Home.
Chelsey R. Lerma, 29, July 8, Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Adam Da’mir Owney, infant, July 4, Bakersfield. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Consuelo Nadal Raguindin, 73, July 9, Fairfield. Delano Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.