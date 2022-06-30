 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funeral services for July 1, 2022

  • 0

SERVICES PENDING

Donald Ray De Arman, 83, Bakersfield, June 25. Basham Funeral Care.

Eric Scott Avery, 44, Bakersfield, June 30. Basham Funeral Care.

Charles Cecil Chapman, 74, Bakersfield, June 2. Mission Family Mortuary.

Steven Crosby, 70, Bakersfield, June 26. Basham Funeral Care.

Thomas Arthur Faragher Jr., 84, Frazier Park, June 6. Mission Family Mortuary.

Heather Anne Halka, 61, Bakersfield, May 21. Mission Family Mortuary.

Mary Helen Hernandez, 87, Delano, June 28. Funeraria Del Angel Delano.

Alice Martinez, 87, Bakersfield, June 24. Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Jeffrey Barrett Mills, 63, Bakersfield, June 10. Mission Family Mortuary.

Fredricka Paul, 90, Bakersfield, June 29. Basham Funeral Care.

Clarence Duane Saxton, 84, Bakersfield, June 28. Basham Funeral Care.

George Sanderson Sturges, 87, Willis, Texas, June 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Fred Hayes Whiteside, 86, Bakersfield, June 28. Mission Family Mortuary.

Penny Ann Williams, 81, Bakersfield, June 30. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.

John Sterrett Winterset Jr., 72, Bakersfield, June 11. Mission Family Mortuary.

TO OUR READERS

The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.

https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Coronavirus Cases