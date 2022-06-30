Funeral services for July 1, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Donald Ray De Arman, 83, Bakersfield, June 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Eric Scott Avery, 44, Bakersfield, June 30. Basham Funeral Care.
Charles Cecil Chapman, 74, Bakersfield, June 2. Mission Family Mortuary.
Steven Crosby, 70, Bakersfield, June 26. Basham Funeral Care.
Thomas Arthur Faragher Jr., 84, Frazier Park, June 6. Mission Family Mortuary.
Heather Anne Halka, 61, Bakersfield, May 21. Mission Family Mortuary.
Mary Helen Hernandez, 87, Delano, June 28. Funeraria Del Angel Delano.
Alice Martinez, 87, Bakersfield, June 24. Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Jeffrey Barrett Mills, 63, Bakersfield, June 10. Mission Family Mortuary.
Fredricka Paul, 90, Bakersfield, June 29. Basham Funeral Care.
Clarence Duane Saxton, 84, Bakersfield, June 28. Basham Funeral Care.
George Sanderson Sturges, 87, Willis, Texas, June 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Fred Hayes Whiteside, 86, Bakersfield, June 28. Mission Family Mortuary.
Penny Ann Williams, 81, Bakersfield, June 30. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
John Sterrett Winterset Jr., 72, Bakersfield, June 11. Mission Family Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html