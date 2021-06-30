Funeral services for July 1, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Angela Marie Barnett, 44, June 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Christine Diane Davis, 72, Bakersfield, June 29. Hillcrest Memorial Park & Mortuary.
Anita Odile Foster, 70, Bakersfield, June 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Patricia Ann Hall 79, June 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Debra Carter Klingenberg, 61, Bakersfield, June 29. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Takashi Kono, 85, Delano, June 29. Delano Mortuary.
Berit Lodrup, 97, Tehachapi, June 30. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Enedina Alvarado Lopez, 80, Delano, June 28. Delano Mortuary.
Virginia Velma McCombs, 90, Bakersfield, June 26. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
John Westley Smith, 48, Bakersfield, June 29. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
