SERVICES PENDING
Miguel Angel Antonio Antonio, 43, Bakersfield, June 26. Peters Funeral Home Wasco, Wasco.
Deborah June Beckers, 70, Bakersfield, June 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Kay Catlett, 92, Bakersfield, June 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Maria Isolina Chamagua, 91, Bakersfield, June 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Marcela Dionisio Fader, 83, Bakersfield, June 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Christian Adrain Gonzalez, 21, Arvin, June 27. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Daisy Gonzeles, 75, Bakersfield, June 27. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Ruby Diane Hawkins, 89, Bakersfield, June 24. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Randy Henderson, 71, Bakersfield, June 11. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Maria Elena Hinojosa, 79, Corcoran, June 25, in Wisconsin. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Cesar Daniel Marquez-Chavez, 43, Los Angeles, June 28. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Anthony Nicholas Miller, 36, Bakersfield, June 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Vivienne June Minter, 91, Lake Isabella, June 20. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Christopher Ortiz, 34, Delano, June 26. Delano Mortuary.
Ryan Payer, 44, Bakersfield, June 14. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Gertrude Martha Prejean, 103, Bakersfield, June 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Geneva Rhodes, 41, Bakersfield, June 24. Basham Funeral Care.
Gloria Rivas, 70, Bakersfield, June 20. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Margaret Pauline Slater, 91. Bakersfield, June 22. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Melissa June Trainer, 44, Bakersfield, June 19. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Josefa Vega, 76, Bakersfield, June 27. Keep It Simple Cremation.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
