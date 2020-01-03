SERVICES SCHEDULED
Steven K. Bagby, 63, Visalia, Jan. 2. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Jan. 8, Peters Funeral Home, Shafter. Memorial service 11:30 a.m. Jan. 9, Vanguard Christian Center, 1701 Niles St. Peters Funeral Home.
Joanne Todd, 82, Bakersfield, Dec. 30. Service with Rosary, 1:30 p.m. Jan. 6, followed by Mass and Celebration of Life at 2 p.m., St. Francis Church. Mission Family Mortuary.
SERVICES PENDING
Gerald Deaton, 85, Shafter, Jan. 2. Peters Funeral Home.
Arnold Roy Carlos, 64, Bakersfield, Dec. 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Jimmie Kay Corral, 70, Bakersfield, Jan. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Alberto Aujero Escolar, 84, Dec. 31. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Betty J. Manuel, 81, Bakersfield, Dec. 31, in Los Angeles. Rucker's Mortuary.
Inati Phillips, 22, Bakersfield, Dec. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Thomas Harry Underhill, 95, Bakersfield, Dec. 29. Mission Family Mortuary.
Arturo T. Zamudio, 50, McFarland, Dec. 31. Delano Mortuary.
NO SERVICES
Gloria Mary Krecklow, 92, Bakersfield, Dec. 29. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
