SERVICES SCHEDULED
Ozie Bivens, 95, Jan. 1, in Bakersfield. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Jan. 10, Basham — Hopson Funeral Care. Funeral service 11 a.m. Jan. 11, Church of God Evening Light Saints, 100 Oswell St.; interment to follow at Union Cemetery. bashamfuneralcare.com.
SERVICES PENDING
Nayeli G. Carrillo, 19, Delano, Jan. 2. Delano Mortuary.
Debra Jean Dorfner, 62, Dec. 29, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Sandra Fike, 78, Jan. 7, in Bakersfield. Basham — Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Michael Jean Forgues, 51, Madera, Dec. 26, in Lebec. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Margaret Elizabeth Gutierrez, 84, Bakersfield, Jan. 5. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Louie Anthony Hernandez, 38, Delano, Dec. 29. Delano Mortuary.
Ronald Hutchison, 65, Bakersfield, Jan. 4. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
Cathie Lorraine Jackson, 70, Bakersfield, Jan. 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Bradford O’Keith Martin, 50, Jan. 6, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Charlynn McCarthy, 70, Shafter, Jan. 7. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Peggy M. Myers, 70, Bakersfield, Jan. 6. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Heriberto Jaime Rodriguez, 27, Dec. 28, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
George Tobin, 57, Bakersfield, Nov. 21. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
