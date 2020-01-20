SERVICES SCHEDULED
Vera J. Stephens, 97, Bakersfield, Jan. 2. Celebration of Life 1-3 p.m. Jan. 25, Rosewood, 1301 New Stine Road, Redwood Room. kernriverfamilymortuary.com.
SERVICES PENDING
Shirley Lee Behnke, 89, Bakersfield, Jan. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Candice Biagi, 70, Jan. 19, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Patricia Clairday, 78, Arvin, Jan. 18. Peters Funeral Home.
Terri LaDawn Cobb, 55, Bakersfield, Jan. 17. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Jeffrey Lee George, 49, Jan. 18, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Shelley I. Gudmundson, 57, Bakersfield, Jan. 18. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Glenn Herrold Jr., 69, Jan. 19, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Frank Hill, 63, Bakersfield, Jan. 18. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Kirk L. Nolan, 63, Bakersfield, Jan. 2. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Sylvia H. Ortiz, 62, Bakersfield, Jan. 16. Delano Mortuary.
Gilbert Rodriguez, 66, Bakersfield, Jan. 14. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Marjorie Nellie Roney, 93, Jan. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Norma Aline Tidwell, 77, Marietta, Jan. 16, in Lancaster. Basham Funeral Care.
Gloria Valdez, 73, Jan. 18, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Roy Wilkerson, 91, Jan. 19, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Jesse Octavio Zuniga, 63, Wasco, Jan. 14 in Bakersfield. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.