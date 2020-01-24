SERVICES SCHEDULED
Bernice Zoe Wood Acosta, 90, Jan. 16, in Bakersfield. Memorial service 10 a.m. Jan. 25, Grace Community Church, 3611 Taft Highway; internment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Josephine Barreras Fraire, 89, McFarland, Dec. 28, in Delano. Service noon Jan. 25, St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 835 E. Perkins Ave., McFarland.
Jeffrey Lee George, 49, Jan. 18, in Bakersfield. Funeral service 11 a.m. Jan. 30, Basham Funeral Care. bashamfuneralcare.com.
Jean Mulkey, 88, Jan. 13, in Bakersfield. Viewing 5-9 p.m. Jan. 26, Hillcrest Memorial Park. Service 11 a.m. Jan. 27, Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Soledad “Sally” Garcia Ornelas, 95, Jan. 17, in Bakersfield. Visitation 10 a.m. with Rosary at 11:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian burial at noon Jan. 29, St. Joseph Catholic Church; interment to follow at Union cemetery. bashamfuneralcare.com.
SERVICES PENDING
Michael Glen Von Allman, 60, Bakersfield, Jan. 14.
Joel Bernard, 82, Jan. 24, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Daisy Cunningham, 88, Jan. 23, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Beatrice Mendoza, 106, Jan. 23, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Mary Arvena Patterson, 92, Bakersfield, Jan. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Elva Rumley, 78, Jan. 23, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Douglas Jean Scott, 82, Bakersfield, Jan. 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Voyn A. Scrivner, 76, Bakersfield, Jan. 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Wanda Ann Thompson, 86, Bakersfield, Jan. 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Darrell “Wendle” Wallace, 79, Bakersfield, Jan. 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northwest.
Bradley James Wilkins, 28, Bakersfield, Jan. 19, in San Diego. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
