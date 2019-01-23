SERVICES SCHEDULED
Elmetrius Shorron Eaton Jr., 24, Bakersfield, Jan. 6. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Jan. 27, Basham Funeral Care. Funeral service 11 a.m. Jan. 28, Basham Funeral Care; interment to follow at Union Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
Reveta Chloe Hawley, 83, Bakersfield, Jan. 10. Chapel service 2 p.m. Jan. 24, Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast; followed by graveside service at Greenlawn Cemetery Northeast. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Margie Ann Ramos, 76, Bakersfield, Jan. 20. Memorial Mass 9 a.m. Jan. 28, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Basham Funeral Care.
Dorothy Lois Roth, 94, Bakersfield, Jan. 18. Graveside service 9 a.m. Jan. 25, Delano Cemetery; Celebration of life luncheon to follow, 11 a.m. Hodel’s, 5917 Knudsen Drive. Delano Mortuary.
Maria Macias Villarreal, 74, Bakersfield, Jan. 19. Visitation 5-9 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m. Jan. 25, Basham Funeral Care. Mass of Christian burial noon Jan. 26, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Wasco Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Maria Louisa Barriga, 35, Bakersfield. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Felix Cisneros, 54, Bakersfield, Jan. 19. Basham Funeral Care.
Mayra Teresa Diaz, 18, Bakersfield, Jan. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jerry G. Evans, 76, Taft, Jan. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jose Ramiro Nunez Flores, 54, Bakersfield, Jan. 20. Basham Funeral Care.
Karin Ruth Hunter, 58, Bakersfield, Jan. 18. Hillcrest Park and Mortuary.
Margaret Pauline McLeod, 87, Bakersfield. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Maclovia Valdez Montanez, 98, Bakersfield, Jan. 17. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Abel Romano Ramirez, 46, Bakersfield, Jan. 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Jonathan Romo, 22, Bakersfield, Jan. 20. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Johnson Saw, 62, Bakersfield, Jan. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Kathryn Soelberg, 90, St. George, UT, Jan. 21. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Ann Kimber Walsh, 92, Bakersfield, Jan. 23. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
NO SERVICES
Lita M. Carrasco, 75, Bakersfield, Jan. 16. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
