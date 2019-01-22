SERVICES SCHEDULED
Kay Robert Slayton, 86, Bakersfield, Jan. 14. Celebration of Life 10 a.m. Jan. 25, Riverlakes Community Church, 4301 Calloway Drive. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
SERVICES PENDING
Andrew Lee-Monroe Bales, infant, Bakersfield, Jan. 13. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Marjorie Jeanne Biggs, 90, Bakersfield, Jan. 13. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Jerry Craig Crafton, 71, Bakersfield. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Wanda Dalke, 96, Bakersfield, Jan. 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Robert Louis Holmes, 83, Bakersfield. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Norris Norman Ledbetter, 83, Bakersfield, Jan. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ellyn Lee Nobles, 68, Bakersfield, Jan. 18. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Cecil Odom, 93, Bakersfield, Jan. 21. Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service.
Nigel Oliver, 66, Bakersfield, Jan. 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Salvador Rivera, 34, Los Angeles, Jan. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Bernice Lovie Scott, 85, Bakersfield, Jan. 22. Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service.
Kirpal Singh, 75, Bakersfield, Jan. 20. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
