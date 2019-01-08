SERVICES PENDING
Irma Alvarez, 57, Bakersfield, Jan. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Ismael Montejano Covarrubias, 80, Bakersfield, Jan. 5. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Vickie Lynn Deiser, 58, Bakersfield, Jan. 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Claro Villalobos De Leon, 93, Bakersfield, Jan. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Christopher James Drakos, 50, Bakersfield, Jan. 4. Mission Family Mortuary.
Gerald Martin Gates, 74, Bakersfield, Jan. 2. Basham Funeral Care.
William Allen Leonard, 74, Bakersfield, Jan. 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Laura Biridiana Macias, 35, Bakersfield, Jan. 5. Basham Funeral Care.
Rosemary Miller, 76, Bakersfield, Jan. 3. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Johnnie Fay Noblitt, 81, Bakersfield, Jan. 5. Mission Family Mortuary.
Charles Elberty Nye, 86, Bakersfield, Jan. 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Carolyn Jean Rambo, 73, Bakersfield, Jan. 1. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Janet Ray Roberts, 60, Bakersfield, Jan. 4. Mission Family Mortuary.
Randy Rosales, 49, Ventura, Dec. 28. Basham and Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Sandra Leyva Ruiz, 39, Bakersfield, Jan. 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Philip C. Smock Jr., 87, Bakersfield, Oct. 23, 2016. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Veonne D. Smock, 88, Bakersfield, Jan. 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Anthony Tyler Spence, 18, Bakersfield, Jan. 5. Mission Family Mortuary.
Charles Raymond Stover, 84, Bakersfield, Jan. 2. Mission Family Mortuary.
Mildred L. Thompson, 91, Bakersfield, Jan. 1. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Danny L. Wilson, 77, Bakersfield, Jan. 3. Kern River Family Mortuary Oildale.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
