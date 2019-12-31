SERVICES SCHEDULED
Nancy Romanini, 96, Bakersfield, Dec. 31. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Jan. 3, St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 7100 Stockdale Highway. doughtycalhounomeara.com.
SERVICES PENDING
Mary Anderson, 88, Bakersfield, Dec. 30. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Jerry Case, 77, Dec. 29, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Jarod Daniel Combs Sr., 46, Bakersfield, Dec. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Andrew Cardova, 91, Dec. 28, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Betty Crook, 80, Shafter, Dec. 30. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
John Francis Eaborn, 33, Bakersfield, Dec. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northwest.
Doris Edick, 92, Canyon Country, Dec. 29. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Cole Scott Freeman, 1, Madera, Dec. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Wallace Earl Freeman, 81, Bakersfield, Dec. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Kannon Matthew-Lee Graves, infant, Bakersfield, Dec. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Robert Dean Harel, 76, Bakersfield, Dec. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Janice Hembree, 83, Clovis, Dec. 24. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Ingrid Kochan, 84, Dec. 28, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Maria Perez, 57, Dec. 29, in McAllen, TX. Basham Funeral Care.
Carlos Guillermo Ponce, infant, Bakersfield, Dec. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Robin Lynne Tidmore, 72, Bakersfield, Dec. 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Irene Vono, 99, Bakersfield, Dec. 28. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
