SERVICES SCHEDULED
Bernice Zoe Wood Acosta, 90, Bakersfield, Jan. 16. Memorial service 10 a.m. Jan. 25, Grace Community Church, 3611 Taft Highway; internment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Candace Biagi, 70, Jan. 19, in Bakersfield. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Jan. 27, Basham Funeral Care. Service at noon Jan. 28, Basham Funeral Care, Chapel; graveside service to follow at 2 p.m., Bakersfield National Cemetery. bashamfuneralcare.com.
Patricia Clairday, 78, Arvin, Jan. 18. Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Jan. 23, South Kern Cemetery; Arvin Cemetery. PetersFuneralHomes.com.
Paris Demond Loran, 45, Jan. 11, in Bakersfield. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Jan. 24, Basham Funeral Care. Funeral service 10 a.m. Jan. 25, Rising Star Baptist Church; interment to follow at Union Cemetery. bashamfuneralcare.com.
Norma Aline Tidwell, 77, Jan. 16, in Lancaster. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Jan. 26, Basham Funeral Care. Graveside service 1 p.m. Jan. 27, Arvin Cemetery. bashamfuneralcare.com.
SERVICES PENDING
Loyd Dearman, 61, Bakersfield, Dec. 9. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
Billye Louise Deaver, 89, Mojave, Jan. 14. Wood Family Funeral Service.
Amable Victorina De Leon, 69, Jan. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Noe Garcia, 47, Bakersfield, Jan. 20, in Arvin. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Roy Gonzales, 63, Bakersfield, Jan. 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Brenda Ortega, 61, Bakersfield, Jan. 16. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
NO SERVICES
Arlene A. Rotella, 75, Bakersfield, Jan. 20. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
