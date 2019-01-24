SERVICES SCHEDULED
Aaron Michael Felix, 33, Bakersfield, Dec. 29. Memorial service 10 a.m. Jan. 26, The Bridge Bible Church; committal service to follow, 2 p.m. Hillcrest Memorial Park. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Ella May Bryan, 101, Bakersfield, Jan. 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
La Queta S. Dowdy, 83, Bakersfield, Jan. 19. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Lola Flores, 5, San Francisco, Jan. 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Miguel Rodriguez Garza, 72, McFarland, Jan. 19. Delano Mortuary.
Virginia Wessen King, 88, Bakersfield, Jan. 16. Neptune Society.
Doran Lambert, 89, Bakersfield, Jan. 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Primo Tandoc Langit, 77, Delano, Jan. 11. Delano Mortuary.
Jean Alice Leach, 84, Bakersfield, Jan. 16. Delano Mortuary.
Susan J. Redfern, 65, Bakersfield, Jan. 22. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Jose Samuel Rodriguez-Haro, 19, Bakersfield, Jan. 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home.
Thelma L. Royer, 99, Bakersfield, Jan. 24. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Dorothy L. Roth, 94, Bakersfield, Jan. 18. Delano Mortuary.
Robert Thompson, 69, Bakersfield, Jan. 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
