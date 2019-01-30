SERVICES SCHEDULED
Jose Gregorio Castillo, 91, Bakersfield, Jan. 25. Mass of Christian burial 10 a.m. Jan. 31, St. Augustine Catholic Church; interment to follow at Union Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
Judy Ann Esqueda, 57, Bakersfield, Jan. 8, in Los Angeles. Visitation 5-9 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. Jan. 31, Basham Funeral Care. Mass of Christian burial 10 a.m. Feb. 1, St. Joseph Catholic Church; committal service to follow, 12:30 p.m. at Bakersfield National Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Joe Palafox Baldoz, 66, Delano, Jan. 23. Delano Mortuary.
Lloyd “Bill” Ballard, 71, Taft, Jan. 23, in Bakersfield. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Renell Calhoun, 78, Bakersfield, Jan. 27. Rucker’s Mortuary.
Enrique Castro, 90, Bakersfield, Jan. 25. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
George Dulcich, 83, Earlimart, Jan. 18. Delano Mortuary.
Lynnda Kidd, 67, Bakersfield, Jan. 30. Basham Funeral Care.
Alex Luque, 65, Bakersfield, Jan. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Lenore R. Rigler, Fresno, Jan. 25. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Zacarias Lopez Rivera, 86, Bakersfield, Jan. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Silverio Sadang Turillo Sr., 83, Bakersfield, Jan. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Avelina Ramos Tutop, 88, Delano, Jan. 29. Delano Mortuary.
NO SERVICES
Jeanette E. Couchman, 81, Bakersfield, Jan. 27. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Joan L. Hewitt, 86, Bakersfield, Jan. 21. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Karin Kim Mosley, 64, Bakersfield, Jan. 25. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
