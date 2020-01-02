SERVICES SCHEDULED
Betty June Crook, 80, Shafter, Dec. 30. Graveside service 10 a.m. Jan. 4, Wasco Memorial Park. PetersFuneralHomes.com.
Helen Louise Kiser, 89, Bakersfield, Dec. 24. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Jan. 5, Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest, 2739 Panama Lane. Graveside service 11 a.m. Jan. 6, Greenlawn Memorial Park. Greenlawn Funeral Home.
Harold Wayne Meek, 83, Bakersfield, Dec. 24. Memorial Mass 9:30 a.m. Jan. 18, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. doughtycalhounomeara.com.
SERVICES PENDING
Steven Bagby, 63, Visalia, Jan. 2. Peters Funeral Home.
James Brunner, 80, Jan. 1, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Ruben Contreras, 50, Dec. 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Larry Lee Crawford, 65, Bakersfield, Dec. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Gerald Deaton, 85, Shafter, Jan. 2. Peters Funeral Home.
Wallace Earl Freeman, 81, Bakersfield, Dec. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Sammy Garcia, 57, Dec. 31, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Lorraine Marie Hahn, 62, California City, Dec. 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Raymond Mendoza Herrera, 80, Delano, Dec. 28. Delano Mortuary.
Larry Jack, 64, Dec. 30, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Franklin D. Knight, 61, Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home.
Margaret Langel, 71, Bakersfield, Jan. 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Jose Luis Arias Lopez, 48, Jan. 1, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Jesse Albert Lynn, 86, Bakersfield, Dec. 25. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Betty J. Manuel, 81, Bakersfield, Dec. 31, in Los Angeles. Rucker's Mortuary.
Laura Martinez, 80, Jan. 1, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Margie Ethel Masi, 94, Bakersfield, Dec. 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Patti Miller, 64, Bakersfield, Dec. 5. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
David Anastacio Diaz Noriega, 45, Bakersfield, Dec. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Brizada Palomino, 5, Earlimart, Dec. 28. Delano Mortuary.
Jimmy Richardson, 65, Dec. 31, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Barbara M. Sabovich, 98, Bakersfield, Dec. 31. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Roberto Johnson Sandoval, 64, Dec. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Weston Smith, infant, Dec. 27, in Los Angeles. Basham Funeral Care.
Betty Christine Sutton, 80, Bakersfield, Dec. 30. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
NO SERVICES
Nancy Lillian Cross, 82, Bakersfield, Dec. 20. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Jacqueline Lyn Millington, 73, Bakersfield, Dec. 25. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
