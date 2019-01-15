SERVICES SCHEDULED
Daniel Miller, 31, Bakersfield, Jan. 10. Funeral service 10 a.m. Jan. 19, Christ Church of the Valley, with interment to follow at Shafter Memorial Park. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Linda Denise Robertson, 58, Bakersfield, Jan. 4. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 17, Basham-Hopson Funeral Care; Funeral service 10 a.m. Jan. 18, Compassion Christian Center, with graveside service to follow at 2 p.m., Bakersfield National Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Sarah Rosales Adame, 94, Bakersfield, Jan. 9. Mission Family Mortuary.
Danny Keith Allen, 70, Shafter, Jan. 15. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Nancy Lee Billesbach, 61, Bakersfield, Jan. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jimmy Ray Black, 71, Bakersfield, Jan. 13. Mission Family Mortuary.
Myra June Bottorff, 81, Bakersfield, Jan. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Emilio Hinojosa Ceja, 94, Delano, Jan. 16. Delano Mortuary.
Magdalena Garcia, 65, Bakersfield, Jan. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Pedro De Jesus Rios Garza, 35, Delano, Jan. 15. Delano Mortuary.
Vernia Lee Glinton-Smith, 67, Bakersfield, Jan. 7. Mission Family Mortuary.
Margaret Ann Muse, 62, Bakersfield, Jan. 11. Mission Family Mortuary.
Debbie Ann Sanchez, 54, Bakersfield, Jan. 15. Basham Funeral Care.
John David Singleterry, 71, Bakersfield, Jan. 13. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Kay Robert Slayton, 86, Bakersfield, Jan. 14. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Felicia Soto, 56, Bakersfield, Jan. 15. Basham Funeral Care.
Richard Barion Stricker, 72, Bakersfield, Jan. 8. Mission Family Mortuary.
Patricia Ann “Annie” Tucker, 70, Lebec, Jan. 15. Mission Family Mortuary.
Naomi Jean White, 72, Bakersfield, Jan. 14. Mission Family Mortuary.
Westley K. Wilemon, 72, Bakersfield, Jan. 12. Mission Family Mortuary.
NO SERVICES
Gregory C. Kilbourn, 58, Bakersfield, Jan. 11. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
