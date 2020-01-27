SERVICES SCHEDULED
Terri LaDawn Cobb, 55, Bakersfield, Jan. 17. Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Feb. 1, Greenlawn Southwest Cemetery, 2739 Panama Lane. almafuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Everett H. Tracy III, 60, Bakersfield, Jan. 18. Visitation 5-9 p.m. Jan. 29, Hillcrest Memorial Chapel, 9101 Kern Canyon Road. Service 10 a.m. Jan. 30, Hillcrest Memorial Chapel. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
SERVICES PENDING
Odilia Urias Acosta, 58, Wasco, Jan. 25, in Bakersfield. Basham -Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Alfred William Andrews, 85, Rohnert Park, CA, Jan. 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Danny Wayne Black, 52, Tehachapi, Jan. 5, in Bakersfield. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Ruperto Banuelos Jr., 33, Bakersfield, Jan. 21. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Humberto Castro, 75, Bakersfield, Jan. 24. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
David Rea Clark, 67, Bakersfield, Jan. 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Cesar Estrada, 33, Jan. 23, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Jose Luis Flores Jr., 17, Bakersfield, Jan. 21. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Vincent Gonzalez, 75, Jan. 22, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Juanita Faye Joslin, 74, Bakersfield, Jan. 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Harold Lockey, 80, Jan. 26, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Rebecca Lynn, 29, Tehachapi, Jan. 23. Wood Family Funeral Service.
Susan Evon Madewell, 73, Bakersfield, Jan. 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Edmundo F. Quezada, 82, Bakersfield, Jan. 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Maria E. Vasquez, 56, Bakersfield, Jan. 22. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
NO SERVICES
Clifford T. Freeman, 86, Bakersfield, Jan. 23. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Sandra J. Lindley, 68, Bakersfield, Jan. 25. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Martha Jean O’Connor, 81, Bakersfield, Jan. 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Steve W. Traynor, 68, Bakersfield, Jan. 26. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Patricia “Jeanne” Webb, 77, Bakersfield, Jan. 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
