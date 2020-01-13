SERVICES PENDING
Jesus Valencia Arceo, 70, Jan. 12, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Dorothy Jean Bitters, 93, Bakersfield, Jan. 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Arnulfo Corona, 68, Jan. 10, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Douglas Currie, 66, Bakersfield, Jan. 10. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
Sabrina Monique De La Rosa, 27, Bakersfield, Jan. 10. Mission Family Mortuary.
Frank Lanner Evans, 69, Bakersfield, Jan. 9. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Cecil B. Gibson II, 69, Bakersfield, Jan. 12.
George Barry Hibbard, 85, Jan. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Carol Richmond Jacoby, 81, Bakersfield, Jan. 4. Mission Family Mortuary.
Richard Marshall, 51, Bakersfield, Jan. 5. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
Alicia R. Martinez, 92, Wasco, Jan. 12, in Bakersfield. Basham -Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Edward Manuel Mijarez, 37, Jan. 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Johnnie F. C. Morales, 93, Jan. 10, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Albert Joseph Naso, 88, Bakersfield, Jan. 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Don Albert Pruett, 92, Bakersfield, Jan. 10. Mission Family Mortuary.
Francisco J. Martinez Ramirez, 59, Wasco, Jan. 12, in Palmdale. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Joann Reed, 65, Bakersfield, Dec. 23. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
Joey Regalado, 56, Jan. 12, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
David Rozell, 65, Jan. 12, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Gary Everett Sanders, 76, Bakersfield, Jan. 3. Mission Family Mortuary.
Erik Soern Thomas Vorbeck, 45, Dec. 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
