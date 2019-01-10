SERVICES SCHEDULED
Laurena L. Bangloy, 97, Bakersfield, Jan. 5. Viewing 4-6 p.m. and Rosary 6 p.m. Jan. 14, Peters Funeral Home, 600 Tucker St., Arvin. Service 10 a.m. Jan. 15, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 350 E. Bear Mountain Blvd. Interment to follow, Arvin District Cemetery, 15543 S. Vineland Road.
David Mascorro, 36, Bakersfield, Jan. 1. Visitation 5-8 p.m. and Rosary 6 p.m. Jan. 16, Basham Funeral Care Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Jan. 17, St. Joseph Catholic Church. Basham Funeral Care.
Emma D. Payne, 72, Bakersfield, Dec. 21. Celebration of Life Service 11 a.m. Jan. 12, Apostolic Lighthouse, 101 Minner Ave. Basham Funeral Care.
Rodolfo Perez, 64, Bakersfield, Jan. 4. Visitation 5-9 p.m. Jan. 14, Basham Funeral Care Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Jan. 15, St. Joseph Catholic Church. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Bry Blackburn, 26, Bakersfield, Jan. 7. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Hiram Johnson, 65, Bakersfield, Jan. 10. Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service.
Walter G. Ray II, 61, Bakersfield, Jan. 9. Kern River Family Mortuary Oildale.
Harmol “Sonny” Taylor, 73, Bakersfield, Jan. 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Mary Lou Williams, 78, Bakersfield, Dec. 30. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
