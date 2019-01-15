SERVICES SCHEDULED
Richard “Trick” A. Lawson, 65, Bakersfield, Jan. 5. Repast at noon Jan. 19, 1317 Potomac Ave., 93307.
John Delfino Romero Jr., 66, Bakersfield, Jan. 5. Visitation 5-8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. Jan. 21, Basham Funeral Care Chapel. Graveside service 1 p.m. Jan. 22, Hillcrest Memorial Park. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Emelia Lila Alday, 57, Bakersfield, Nov. 29. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Shirley Mae Bingham, 91, Bakersfield, Dec. 9. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
James David Bratcher, 92, Bakersfield, Jan. 5. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Ismael M. Covarrubias, 80, Bakersfield, Jan. 5. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Paula Jean Fadel, 68, Bakersfield, Jan. 15. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Bruce Alan Goldsmith, 74, Bakersfield, Dec. 17. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Flora G. Gonzalez, 95, Bakersfield, Jan. 15. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Tammey Ellen Grealish, 58, Bakersfield, Jan. 10. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Brian Ricardo Guzman, 21, Bakersfield, Dec. 23. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Lou Virginia Hayes, 95, Bakersfield, Jan. 9. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Gregorio E. Herrera Jr., 59, Bakersfield, Jan. 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Joan Marie Koehmstedt, 69, Bakersfield, Jan. 15. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Leona D. Lachenmaier, 96, Bakersfield, Jan. 3. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Seng Tjeng Lie, 66, Bakersfield, Jan. 14. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Eloy Lopez-Jimenez, 56, Bakersfield, Jan. 12. Basham Funeral Care.
William Franklin Michael, 85, Bakersfield, Jan. 4. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Nancy Eunice Tinnin, 75, Bakersfield, Dec. 30. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Fredrick Allen Williams, 76, Greenview, CA, Jan. 11. Girdner Funeral Chapel.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
