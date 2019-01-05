SERVICES SCHEDULED
Jesse Floyd Hoefar, 82, Dec. 21, Bakersfield. Graveside service with military honors Jan. 10 at 10 a.m., Greenlawn Cemetery Northeast, 3700 River Blvd.
SERVICES PENDING
Adelina Cruz, 46, Jan. 5, Lamont. Basham Funeral Care.
Rodolfo Perez, 64, Jan. 4, Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Rachael M. Quines, 80, Jan. 2, Bakersfield. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Linda Denise Robertson, 58, Jan. 4, Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Harnek Singh, 72, Bakersfield, Jan. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
James Whitney, 61, Jan. 5, Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
