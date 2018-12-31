SERVICES SCHEDULED
John E. Coleman, 77, Carmichael, Dec. 27. Graveside service 10 a.m. Jan. 12, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest Memorial Park, 2739 Panama Lane. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Lois Louise Cramer, 88, Bakersfield, Dec. 24. Visitation 9-10 a.m. Jan. 4, Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast. Graveside service to follow, 11 a.m. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast Cemetery, 3700 River Blvd. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Emerita Aurora Perez, 51, Bakersfield, Dec. 20. Visitation 4-8 p.m. and Rosary 6 p.m. Jan. 3, Celebration of Life Center, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest. Mass of Christian burial, 2 p.m. Jan. 4, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1515 Baker St. Burial to follow at Pineview Garden, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest Cemetery. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
SERVICES PENDING
Bob Joe Burleson, 78, Bakersfield, Dec. 30. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Socorro Estrada Figueroa, 95, Bakersfield, Dec. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Helen Marie Galicia, 60, Bakersfield, Dec. 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Robert Galindo, 67, Bakersfield, Dec. 30. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Norma Lewis, 83, Bakersfield, Dec. 29. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Ildefonso Garcia Marquez, 86, Bakersfield, Dec. 27. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Gavina Ann Pino, 62, Bakersfield, Dec. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Kevin Ray Warnock, 60, Bakersfield, Dec. 29. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Debra Sue Wiltsey, 60, Bakersfield, Dec. 22. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
