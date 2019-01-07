SERVICES SCHEDULED
Eular Mae Clemons, 89, Bakersfield, Jan. 3. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Jan. 11, Emmanuel Temple Church. Funeral service 10 a.m. Jan. 12, Emmanuel Temple Church. Interment to follow at Union Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Petra Rodriguez Arraztoa, 89, Bakersfield, Jan. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Laurena Bangloy, 96, Arvin, Jan. 5. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Samuel David Dorado, 46, Bakersfield, Jan. 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Lorenzo Echevere, 84, Bakersfield, Jan. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Adell Herron, 94, Bakersfield, Jan. 5, in Antelope, Calif. Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Services.
Mary A. Irvin, 87, Bakersfield, Jan. 5. Kern River Family Mortuary Oildale.
James Love, 94, Bakersfield, Jan. 1. Basham and Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Rev. William Franklin Michael, 85,Bakersfield, Jan.4.
John L. Neal, 71, Bodfish, Jan. 2. Kern River Family Mortuary Oildale.
Francisco Ortega, 84, Bakersfield, Jan. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Joshua Lene Thompson, 38, Wasco, Jan. 2. Rucker’s Mortuary.
Dollie Maye Ward, 93, Bakersfield, Jan. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
NO SERVICES
Bonnie Lee Brummer, 93, Bakersfield, Jan. 1. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.