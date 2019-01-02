SERVICES SCHEDULED
Joel Alexander Hamaker, 32, Ventura, Dec. 25. Visitation 5-9 p.m. Jan. 3, Basham-Hopson Funeral Care. Funeral service 1 p.m. Jan. 4, Apostolic Lighthouse. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Basham Funeral Care.
Madeline H. Morrison, 91, Bakersfield, Dec. 20. Mass of Christian burial 9 a.m. Jan. 5, St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church. Graveside service to follow, 2 p.m., Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City, CA. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
SERVICES PENDING
Luis Alberto Martinez Alvarez, 32, Bakersfield, Dec. 30. Basham Funeral Care.
Angie M. Black, 93, Bakersfield, Jan. 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Jessie Sherlene Byerly, 74, Bakersfield, Jan. 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Melda M. Cavaness, 85, Bakersfield, Jan. 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Marvin Dean, 66, Bakersfield, Dec. 30. Rucker's Mortuary.
Maria Hernandez Duran, 96, Delano, Jan. 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Roger Fogerson, 66, Bakersfield, Jan. 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Vanessa Gonzalez, 30, Bakersfield, Dec. 31. Basham Funeral Care.
Dionisia Galo Guieb, 65, Delano, Dec. 28. Delano Mortuary.
Judith Hutchison, 76, Bakersfield, Jan. 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Maude Esther Kemp, 92, Bakersfield, Dec. 31. Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Mortuary.
Darcie Dean Larman, 69, Bakersfield, Dec. 30. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
David Mascorro, 36, Bakersfield, Jan. 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Gregory Lee Ragle, 63, Jan. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Antonio Domingo Romo, 88, Bakersfield, Dec. 31. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Verden John Shrabel, 75, Bakersfield, Jan. 1. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
