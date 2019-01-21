SERVICES SCHEDULED
Marvin Dale Greenlee, 83, Bakersfield, Jan. 15. Memorial 10 a.m. Jan. 23, 250 Kern St., Shafter. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Joan Marie Koehmstedt, 69, Bakersfield, Jan. 15. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Jan. 23, Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara. Rosary 9:30 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Jan. 24, St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Debbie Ann Sanchez, 54, Bakersfield, Jan. 15. Visitation 5-9 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. Jan. 24, Basham-Hopson Funeral Care. Mass of Christian burial 10:30 a.m. Jan. 25, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church; Interment to follow at Union Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Roberto M. Alvarado, 100, Bakersfield, Jan. 19. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Barbara Lee Berry, 63, Bakersfield, Jan. 19. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Eliseus Josiah Carrillo, infant, Bakersfield, Jan. 11. Basham and Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Judy M. Clark, 68, Oildale, Jan. 18. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Nadine Daniels, 62, Bakersfield, Jan. 20. Basham Funeral Care.
Alejandra Sanchez De Velasquez, 53, Lost Hills, Jan. 18, in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Donald William Fraser, 62, Bakersfield, Jan. 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Angelo Gennero, 91, Bakersfield, Jan. 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Glenda Marie Jones, 85, Bakersfield. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Luis Limas, 40, Bakersfield, Jan. 20. Basham Funeral Care.
L. Michael Mc Querrey, 71, Bakersfield, Jan. 21. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Carnell Montgomery Jr., 69, Bakersfield, Jan. 20. Basham Funeral Care.
Arnold James Pinson, 77, Bakersfield, Jan. 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Edicheira Ramirez, 48, Shafter, Jan. 18. Basham and Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Margie A. Ramos, 76, Bakersfield, Jan. 20. Basham Funeral Care.
Jose Salome Rodriguez, 85, Bakersfield, Jan. 15. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Dorothy L. Roth, 94, Bakersfield, Jan. 18. Delano Mortuary.
Maria Macias Villarreal, 74, Bakersfield, Jan. 19. Basham Funeral Care.
Jackie E. Walburn, 85, Bakersfield, Jan. 19. Basham Funeral Care.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
