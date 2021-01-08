SERVICES PENDING
Anita Anaya, 57, Bakersfield, Jan. 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Manuel Arviso, 44, Bakersfield, Jan. 2. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Deborah Eileen Briese, 68, Bakersfield, Jan. 8. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Clyde C. Crawford, 81, Bakersfield, Jan. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
John Tony Duval, 59, Bakersfield, Nov. 3. Keep It Simple Cremation.
James Lawrence Hanson Jr., 42, Bakersfield, Dec. 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Barbara Jones, 76, Arvin, Jan. 8. Peters Funeral Home.
Francisca Castro Lemon, 65, Bakersfield, Jan. 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Mickey Logan, 75, Bakersfield, Dec. 29. Basham Funeral Care.
Daylin Mannery, 20, Bakersfield, Dec. 8. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Ronnie Soto Jr., 26, Bakersfield, Dec. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Janice Sue Walters, 61, Bakersfield, Jan. 6. Peters Funeral Home.
Michael Wood Jr., 70, Bakersfield, Dec. 20. Historic Union Cemetery.
Lucas Heredia Yanez, 85, Bakersfield, Jan. 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
NO SERVICES
Jacquelyn Joye Archer, 82, Bakersfield, Jan. 3. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Tracy Ellen Kinser, 38, Bakersfield, Dec. 21. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
