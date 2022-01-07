Funeral services for Jan. 8, 2022

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Kenneth (Mike) Barker, 68, Bakersfield, Jan. 4. Rosary, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Burial at Greenlawn Northeast, 3700 River Blvd., Bakersfield. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
SERVICES PENDING
Trudy Lynn Ashworth, 68, Bakersfield, Dec. 30. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Dany Ray Blackwood, 65, Bakersfield, Dec. 27. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Michael Brago, 73, Bakersfield, Jan. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Robert Roy Combs, 74, Bakersfield, Dec. 29. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Rosemarie Vara Contreras, 77, Bakersfield, Jan. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
John Leslie Cook, 72, Tehachapi, Dec. 29. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Charles Lee Davis, 77, Trona, Jan. 6 in Arvin. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Maria Alma Dominguez, 68, Bakersfield, Dec. 21. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Kathy Ellen Early, 65, Bakersfield, Dec. 29. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Priscilla Gladys Elder, 90, Bakersfield, Dec. 30. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Miguel Gonzalez, 70, Bakersfield, Jan. 5. Basham Funeral Care.
Jack Harold Graham, 97, La Mesa, Jan. 3 in San Diego. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Lorrie Ann Hallam, 59, Bakersfield, Dec. 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Davina Michelle Muriel, 48, Bakersfield, Jan. 1. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Ira Lee Ragle, 50, Bakersfield, Dec. 29. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Gwynn Rankin, 75, Bakersfield, Jan. 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Darvin Shultz, 95, Bakersfield, Dec. 2. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Miguel Vera, 71, Wasco, Jan. 6 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
