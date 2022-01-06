Funeral services for Jan. 7, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Lester Alexander, 70, Bakersfield, Jan. 4. Basham Funeral Care.
Danny Alvarez, 30, McFarland, Jan. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ma Soledad Pantoja Arreguin, 71, Arvin, Jan. 5 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Mariano Bascon Jr., 64, Bakersfield, Jan. 4. Basham Funeral Care.
Douglas Wayne Chanley, 72, Bakersfield, Dec. 31. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Danie Acosta Delgado, 65, Bakersfield, Jan. 3. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Rosie Villa Hernandez, 83, Bakersfield, Jan. 4. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Ou Kattara, 64, Bakersfield, Jan. 4. Basham Funeral Care.
Belen C. Marquez, 90, Earlimart, Jan. 5. Delano Mortuary.
Stephen Wesley Miller, 69, Bakersfield, Dec. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Phyllis LeAnne Mountain, 58, Bakersfield, Dec. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
David Murillo, 82, Bakersfield, Jan. 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Moises Adame Ramirez, 54, Anaheim, Jan. 4 in Lost Hills. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Blanca Elia Rocha, 68, Bakersfield, Dec. 27. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Jose Alfredo Salcedo Jr., 21, Bakersfield, Dec. 17. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Elizabeth "Betsy" Sherman, 59, Bakersfield, Dec. 28. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Martha J Thesman, 88, Bakersfield, Jan. 5. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Diana Joy Willis, 70, Bakersfield, Jan. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
