SERVICES SCHEDULED
Ericka Johnson, 30, Bakersfield, Dec. 24. Graveside Service 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Ray Bates, 58, Bakersfield, Jan. 5. Basham Funeral Care.
Dominique Bordagaray, 72, Bakersfield, Jan. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Marcelina Bersamina Cantorna, 94, Delano, Dec. 25. Delano Mortuary.
Oscar Cervantes, 41, Bakersfield, Jan. 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Urbano Cervantes, 66, Bakersfield, Jan. 5. Basham Funeral Care.
Gary Davidson, 61, Bakersfield, Jan. 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Larry Ellison Jr., 34, Bakersfield, Dec. 26. Basham Funeral Care.
Patricia Lynn Freeman-Frymier, 70, Bakersfield, Dec. 25. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Miguel Jimenez Garcia, 71, Arvin, Jan. 4. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Hazel Mae Gustafson, 73, Bakersfield, Jan. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Inge Kaplan, 90, Bakersfield, Jan. 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Lea Lehman, 72, Bakersfield, Dec. 29. Basham Funeral Care.
Ronald Leon, 37, Bakersfield, Jan. 1. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors
Joel Mendiola, 64, Bakersfield, Jan. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Madelyn Lee Nickerson, 92, Bakersfield. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Andrew Nicholas Ortiz, 20, Bakersfield, Dec. 31. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Martha Ann Patterson, 83, Bakersfield, Jan. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Maria Guadalupe Perez, 64, Delano, Jan. 1. Delano Mortuary.
Louis Petrini, 82, Bakersfield, Jan. 4. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Rose Raya, 93, Bakersfield, Jan. 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Ramona Renteria, 82, Delano, Dec. 31. Delano Mortuary.
JR Richards, 84, Shafter, Jan. 5. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Christina Rockwell, 52, Bakersfield, Jan. 3.
Paul D. Summers, 85, Bakersfield, Jan. 5. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
George L. White, 82, Bakersfield, Dec. 26. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Clifford Leon Wiggins, 91, Bakersfield. Keep It Simple Cremation.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
