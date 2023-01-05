Funeral services for Jan. 6, 2023

SERVICES PENDING
Stephen C. Black, 78, Tulare, Jan. 3. Funeraria Del Angel, Delano.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
SERVICES PENDING
Stephen C. Black, 78, Tulare, Jan. 3. Funeraria Del Angel, Delano.
Elizabeth Cecilio, 90, Bakersfield, Dec. 7. Monarch Life Stories.
Miguel Cortez, 72, Bakersfield, Jan. 2. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
Juan Medina Covarrubias, 93, McFarland, Jan. 3. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Maurilio Espinoza, 82, Alpaugh, Dec. 21. Funeraria Del Angel, Delano.
Ramon Lopez Gomez, 61, Bakersfield, Dec. 18. Monarch Life Stories.
Molly Catherine Hansen, 59, Bakersfield, Dec. 29. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Georgia Hylton, 88, Bakersfield, Jan. 4. Basham Funeral Care.
Robert Vance Raney Sr., 66, Bakersfield, Dec. 30. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
Allyssa Ruelas, 30, Coalinga, Jan. 4. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
Cassandra Schulte, 38, Bakersfield, Dec. 22. Monarch Life Stories.
William Alfred Teague, 67, Bakersfield, Nov. 28. Mission Family Mortuary.
JoAnn Tista, 74, Lake Isabella, Dec. 16. Monarch Life Stories.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 302,721
Deaths: 2,587
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 295,485
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 71.29
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.19
Updated: 1/5/23
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html