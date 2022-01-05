 Skip to main content
Funeral services for Jan. 6, 2022

SERVICES SCHEDULED

Joel (Wayne) Lazenby, 91, Bakersfield, Dec. 25. Service 10 a.m., Jan 8. 1st Pentecostal Church, 1418 West Columbus Street. Burial at Greenlawn Cemetery, River Blvd. Kern River Family Mortuary - Oildale.

SERVICES PENDING

Juan Oseguera Amezquita, 86, Bakersfield, Jan. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Robert Cachola Cantorna, 39, Delano. Dec. 26. Delano Mortuary.

Patricia Douglas, 73, Bakersfield, Dec. 27. Historic Union Cemetery.

Christian K. McGowin, 29, Bakersfield, Dec. 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Mike Reel, 65, Buhl, Idaho, Jan. 2. Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl, Idaho.

Guadalupe Ruben Rubio, 82, Bakersfield, Jan. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Justin Patrick Quiñones Vaughan, 34, Bakersfield, Dec. 26. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.

NO SERVICES

Vernon L. Clark, 82, Bakersfield, Jan. 4. Kern River Family Mortuary - Oildale.

TO OUR READERS

The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.

