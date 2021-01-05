SERVICES SCHEDULED
Jean Carlile, 83, of Arvin in Bakersfield, Jan. 1. Viewing 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, at Peters Funeral Home in Arvin. Graveside service to follow beginning at 1 p.m. at South Kern Cemetery District. Peters Funeral Homes.
Maria "Ildonete" Graf, 71, of Wasco in Bakersfield, Jan. 1. Viewing 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, at Peters Funeral Home in Wasco with Recitation of the Rosary at 6 p.m. Mass beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, at St. John the Evangelist, interment to follow at Shafter Memorial Park. Peters Funeral Homes.
SERVICES PENDING
Abel Aguilar Jr, 50, Bakersfield, Jan. 4. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Devin Lee Atha, 20, Bakersfield, Dec. 3. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Johnny Ray Baca, 59, Jan. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Linda Sue Doner-Bailey, 72, Bakersfield, Dec. 24. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Donald Edward Boyd Sr, 89, Bakersfield, Dec.19.
Jose Cortes, 44 of Lamont in Bakersfield, Jan. 5. Basham Funeral Care.
Janie Martinez Dominguez, 70, Bakersfield, Jan. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Alfredo Fresnoza, 65, Lemoore, Jan. 4. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Guadalupe Maria Garcia, 64, Bakersfield, Jan. 5. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Kelly Garcia, 56, Bakersfield, Dec. 29. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Joy Annell Gaston, 67, Bakersfield, Jan. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Julie May Hemann, 50, Bakersfield, Dec. 29. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Cesar C. Iraola, 81, Delano, Dec. 30. Delano Mortuary.
Kartar Kaur, 71, Bakersfield, Jan. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest
Rachel Trinidad Martinez, 81, Bakersfield, Dec. 31. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Mercedas Narvaez, 68, Shafter, Dec. 30. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Paul C. Ortiz, 87, Delano, Dec. 31. Delano Mortuary.
Richard Arthur Pritzkau, 81, Bakersfield, Jan. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jamiel Ticer Ringold, 34, Wasco, Dec. 23.
Maria De Jesus Rodriguez, 64, Shafter, Jan. 4. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Jesus Alejo Salazar, 82, Bakersfield, Jan. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Bruce Douglas Smith, 84, Wofford Heights, Calif., Dec. 31.
Lupe Tovar, 89, Bakersfield, Dec. 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Autumn Amal Velasquez, Infant, Bakersfield, Dec. 31. Basham Funeral Care.
Steven Bruce Williams, 56, Bakersfield, Dec. 15. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Blanca Rose Zubia, 77, Bakersfield, Jan. 3. Keep It Simple Cremation.
