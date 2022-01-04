Funeral services for Jan. 5, 2022

You have permission to edit this article.
SERVICES PENDING

Betty Mae Albitre, 84, Bakersfield, Dec. 30. Basham Funeral Care.

Danel Cerna, 61, Bakersfield, Dec. 26. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.

Donald D. Coon, 78, Bakersfield, Dec. 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Robert A. D’Agostino, 70, Wofford Heights, Dec. 26. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.

Edward B.J. Felipe, 27, Tulare, Dec. 28 in Bakersfield. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Ricarda Galvan, 75, Bakersfield, Jan. 3. Basham Funeral Care.

Martha T. Harrington, 84, Bakersfield, Dec. 25. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.

Thomas Patrick Irvin, 65, Boise, Idaho, Dec. 27. Bella Vida Funeral Home, Garden City, Idaho.

Jesse Daniel Jenkins, 70, California City, Dec. 24. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.

Dolores Mary McDermott, 96, Bakersfield, Jan. 4. Basham Funeral Care.

Janet Murray, 69, Bakersfield, Dec. 31. Basham Funeral Care.

Kartar Singh, 91, Bakersfield, Dec. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Trudy Karleen Spears, 88, Bakersfield, Dec. 24. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.

Lester T. Stringfellow, 75, Bakersfield, Dec. 31. Basham Funeral Care.

Susan Jane Yeoman, 83, Bakersfield, Dec. 24. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.

TO OUR READERS

The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.

