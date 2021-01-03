SERVICES SCHEDULED
Judy F. Cates, 89, Shafter, Dec. 30. Visitation Jan. 7 from 2-8 p.m. at Peters Funeral Home Shafter. Graveside Service Jan. 8 at 11 a.m. at Shafter Memorial Park, 18662 Santa Fe Way, Shafter. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
SERVICES PENDING
Emmanuel Alfaro Arechiga, 18, Bakersfield, Dec. 31. Basham Funeral Care.
Florence E. Baroncini, 95, Bakersfield, Jan. 2. Doughty Calhoun O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Sanford L. Brown, 90, Bakersfield, Jan. 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Leona Dorothy Compton, 95, Delano, Jan. 2. Delano Mortuary.
Darren Gage, 47, Bakersfield, Jan. 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Norma Jean Hess, 82, San Luis Obispo, Jan. 3. Lady Family Mortuary Arroyo Grande, Calif.
Doris Nikkel, 94, Bakersfield, Jan. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Patricia Rivera, 48, Bakersfield, Jan. 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Christina Rockwell, 52, Bakersfield, Jan. 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Gerald Arthur Young, 44, Bakersfield, Jan. 4. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
Ernest "Baker" Moyes, 92, Bakersfield, Jan. 3. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Colleen Waite, 90, Bakersfield, Dec. 19. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
