Funeral services for Jan. 4, 2023

Patrick Daniel Castellon, 24, Bakersfield, Dec. 12. Mission Family Mortuary.
Robert George Cogswell, 66, Wilmington, Mass., Nov. 14. Mission Family Mortuary.
Pete R. Garcia, 65, Bakersfield, Dec. 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Esteban Garza Jr., 58, Bakersfield, Dec. 27 in Riverside. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Elo Waine Gregory, 79, Bakersfield, Dec. 18. Mission Family Mortuary.
Edivio Hinostroza Inga, 34, Bakersfield, Dec. 26. Basham Funeral Care.
Isabelle Angeline Lara, infant, Bakersfield, Dec. 30. Basham Funeral Care.
Benjamin Babauta Lumabao, 75, Bakersfield, Dec. 17. Mission Family Mortuary.
Travis Don Mabry, 72, Bakersfield, Dec. 16. Mission Family Mortuary.
Alcadio Martinez, 91, Bakersfield, Dec. 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Ignacio R. Martinez, 57, Wasco, Dec. 16 in Bakersfield. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Michael Hall McCormick, 79, Bodfish, Nov. 21. Mission Family Mortuary.
Robert Puente Medina, 73, Bakersfield, Jan. 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Abigail Mendoza, infant, Bakersfield, Dec. 14. Basham Funeral Care.
Juanita Mary Nieto, 85, Bakersfield, Dec. 31. Basham Funeral Care.
Johnny Leonard Ortiz, 51, Bakersfield, Dec. 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Dorothy Phipps, 92, Bakersfield, Dec. 31. Basham Funeral Care.
Tyler Wesley Redwine, 27, Bakersfield, Jan. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Curtis J. Taylor, 66, Bakersfield, Dec. 21. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
James Henry Thomas, 85, Bakersfield, Dec. 31. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Danny Velasquez, 75, Bakersfield, Dec. 31. Basham Funeral Care.
