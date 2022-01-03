Funeral services for Jan. 4, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Loretta Brown, 81, Bakersfield, Dec. 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Eugene Halstad, 90, Bakersfield, Dec. 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Paramjit Kaur, 70, Dec. 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Cynthia Langston, 57, Bakersfield, Dec. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Maria Leon, 60, Wasco, Jan. 2. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
David Lee Marks, 45, Bakersfield, Jan. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Sueanna Norwood, 80, Bakersfield, Dec. 31. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Alejandro Pantoja, 43, Arvin, Dec. 31. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Ernst Dieter Georg Schroeder “Ernie Schroeder, Sr.,” 80, Los Angeles, Dec. 28. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html