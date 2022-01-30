 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funeral services for Jan. 31, 2022

  • 0

SERVICES SCHEDULED

Evelyn Del Papa, 93, Bakersfield, Jan. 20. Rosary, 10 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30 a.m., Feb. 4, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.

SERVICES PENDING

Romaine Conrad Cote, 88, Bakersfield, Jan. 25. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.

TO OUR READERS

The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.

https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Coronavirus Cases

Most Popular

Images

Videos

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.

Collections