Jimmy Boen, 78, Bakersfield, Jan. 2 in Tulare. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Sukhvinder Kaur Dhaliwal, 66, Bakersfield, Jan. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
King Ferrel, 66, Bakersfield, Jan. 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Javier Garay, 58, Bakersfield, Jan. 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Jack Gastil, 56, Bakersfield, Dec. 31. Basham Funeral Care.
Henry Gonzales, 78, Bakersfield, Dec. 31. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Froylan Vega Lara, 65, Bakersfield, Dec. 31. Basham Funeral Care.
Cecilio Noriega Lopez, 64, Bakersfield, Jan. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Martha Lucano, 69, Las Vegas, Dec. 31. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
John Lugo, 58, Bakersfield, Dec. 31. Basham Funeral Care.
John Martinez, 72, Bakersfield, Dec. 31. Basham Funeral Care.
Darryle Layne Rodriguez, 58, Bakersfield, Jan.1. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Alice Lorraine Warner, 71, Bakersfield, Jan. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Martha White, 83, Bakersfield, Dec. 30. Basham Funeral Care.
