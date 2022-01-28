Funeral services for Jan. 29, 2022

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Kirt Wayne Brodrick. Services Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. at Greenlawn Southwest. Burial noon at Veterans Cemetery in Arvin.
SERVICES PENDING
Mary Lee Barnard, 93, Bakersfield, Jan. 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
John Carl Bennett, 83, Bakersfield, Jan. 23. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Tavis Howard Dahlke, 50, Bakersfield, Jan. 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jose Guillermo De Angulo, 71, Bakersfield, Jan. 25. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Javier De Gonzalez, 50, Bakersfield, Jan. 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Larry Joe Evans, 76 , Bakersfield, Jan. 26. Basham Funeral Care.
Marie Antionette Harris, 81, Bakersfield, Jan. 26. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Jaslyn G. Cortez Herrera, infant, Bakersfield, Jan. 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Judy Ann Leon, 80, Bakersfield, Jan. 26. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Ernestine McCowan, 90, Bakersfield, Jan. 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Arthur Medina, 34, Bakersfield, Jan. 18. Basham Funeral Care.
Benjamin L. Nuesca, 71, Bakersfield, Jan. 1. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Beverly Jean Rowland, 84, Bakersfield, Jan. 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Amelia Torralba, 72, Bakersfield, Jan. 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Robert Vanderhyde, 58, Bakersfield, Jan. 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Ramona Villa, 92, Bakersfield, Jan. 27. Basham Funeral Care.
BreeAna Corrinne Watson, 46, Bakersfield, Jan. 23. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Bernice Juanita Youman, 85, Jan. 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
