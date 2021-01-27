SERVICES SCHEDULED
Martha "Marti" Patterson, 83, Bakersfield, Jan. 3. Services 10 a.m. Feb 3 at Valley Baptist Church. For those who can not attend: A livestream will be broadcast at http://vbc.online.church or can also be accessed by visiting the church website (www.valleybaptist.org) and clicking on the “Watch Live” button at the top right.
SERVICES PENDING
Stanley Abromaitis, 74, Bakersfield, Jan. 9. Historic Union Cemetery.
Ana Maria Barrales-Munoz, 83, Bakersfield, Jan. 15. Mission Family Mortuary.
Ronald Martin Bumagat, 55, Delano, Jan. 23. Delano Mortuary.
Leonard Ward Bumps, 76, Bakersfield, Jan. 19. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Amida Noel Claude, 79, Caliente, Calif., Jan. 14. Mission Family Mortuary.
Troy Wayne Crocker, 67, Bakersfield, Jan. 15. Mission Family Mortuary.
Violet Verena Curlee, 98, Bakersfield, Jan. 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Mary Louise Dalton, 100, Bakersfield, Jan. 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Mark Wayne Estep, 59, Bakersfield, Jan. 18. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Frank Estrada, Jr, 30, Bakersfield, Jan. 19. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Brandon Fields, 38, Bakersfield, Jan. 25. Peters Funeral Homes, Shafter.
James Walter Freeling, 66, Bakersfield Jan. 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest
Elena Liera Gonzalez, 65, Delano, Jan. 18. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Mary Ramona Holmes, 83, Bakersfield, Jan. 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Mary Nunlist, 77, Shafter, Jan. 26. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Romulo Pascua, 88, Delano, Jan. 22. Delano Mortuary.
Barbara J. Reddig, 80, Tehachapi, Jan. 15. Mission Family Mortuary.
Eugene Richard, 63, Bakersfield, Jan. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Leeroy Jose Samarripas, 63, Shafter, Jan. 26. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Theresa Gloria Sanchez, 77, Bakersfield, Jan. 8. Mission Family Mortuary.
Marilyn Jeanne Soren, 70, Bakersfield, Jan. 18. Mission Family Mortuary.
Mary Corrine Stuart, 81, Bakersfield, Jan. 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Elmira Louise Wilson, 91, Bakersfield Jan. 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
