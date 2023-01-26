 Skip to main content
Funeral services for Jan. 27, 2023

  • 0

SERVICES SCHEDULED

Shirley M. Christian (Livsey), 83, Arvin, Jan. 14. Visitation, 4:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 30 at Basham Funeral Care, 3312 Niles St., Bakersfield. Memorial service, 10 a.m. Jan. 31 at Basham Funeral Care. Interment will follow at the South Kern Cemetery (Arvin).

