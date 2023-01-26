Funeral services for Jan. 27, 2023

Shirley M. Christian (Livsey), 83, Arvin, Jan. 14. Visitation, 4:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 30 at Basham Funeral Care, 3312 Niles St., Bakersfield. Memorial service, 10 a.m. Jan. 31 at Basham Funeral Care. Interment will follow at the South Kern Cemetery (Arvin).
Josephine Lencioni, Bakersfield, Jan. 20. Rosary, 9:30 a.m. Feb. 8, followed by Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m., at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Santos Aguilar, 81, Bakersfield, Jan. 26. Basham Funeral Care.
Randi Marleeta Anderson, 84, Bakersfield, Jan. 24. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Alice Caraveo, 92, Delano, Jan. 18. Funeraria Del Angel, Delano.
Nina Carolyn Carder, 85, Bakersfield, Jan. 22. Mission Family Mortuary.
Joyce Marie Channell, 88, Bakersfield, Jan. 18. Basham Funeral Care.
Donna Marie Duvall, 71, Lake Isabella, Jan. 8. Mission Family Mortuary.
Lidia Flores Escobar, 89, Bakersfield, Jan. 23. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Susan Ann Forkin, 62, Bakersfield, Jan. 7. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory & Funeral Home.
Ida Geraldine Forrest, 85, Bakersfield, Jan. 15. Mission Family Mortuary.
Tonya Frechette, 45, Bakersfield, Jan. 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Rose Marie Gaitan, 72, Bakersfield, Jan. 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Peter George Garcia, 94, Bakersfield, Jan. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Don Goldman, 65, Bakersfield, Jan. 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Sandra “Sandy” Gale Henriksen, 60, Bakersfield, Jan. 23. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory & Funeral Home.
Billie Hillman McCants, 82, Bakersfield, Jan. 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Steve Michael Mudge, 68, Bakersfield, Jan. 25. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Peter Overdevest, 76, Bakersfield, Jan. 23. Erickson & Brown Funeral Home, Taft.
Manuel Larry Palacios, 43, Bakersfield, Jan. 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Wylie M. Reed, 84, Bakersfield, Jan. 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Mary Louise Ross, 79, Bakersfield, Jan. 17. Mission Family Mortuary.
Alfonso Lopez Ruiz, 77, Wasco, Jan. 26. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Robert Sanchez, 54, Wasco, Jan. 19 in Shafter. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Carl Douglas Stodola, 41, Bakersfield, Jan. 21. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Howard Lee Wass, 81, Bakersfield, Jan. 15. Mission Family Mortuary.
Beverly Joy Woods, 69, Bakersfield, Jan. 24. Keep It Simple Cremation.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
