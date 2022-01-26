Funeral services for Jan. 27, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
James M. Atkison, 74, Delano, Jan. 24. Delano Mortuary.
Erma Constance Costin, 96, Bakersfield, Jan. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Juan Antonio De Los Santos, 76, Bakersfield, Jan. 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Nelda Jo Ellis, 86, Shafter, Jan. 25. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Irma Zuniga Gallardo, 71, Bakersfield, Jan. 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Judy Janette Hurt, 74, Bakersfield, Jan. 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Manuelita Hernandez LaCivita, 76, Bakersfield, Jan. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Kelly Lynn Letlow, 58, Bakersfield, Jan. 20. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
Cheryl Lynn Nay, 64, Bakersfield, Dec. 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
James Kenneth Shockley, 75, Bakersfield, Jan. 25. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Hairston Tharp, 80, Bakersfield, Jan. 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Juanita Louis West, 79, Bakersfield, Jan. 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Sarah Dianne Zeholla, 28, Bakersfield, Jan. 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
NO SERVICES
Joann Stewart, 93, Bakersfield, Jan. 25. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
