SERVICES PENDING
Stanley Abromaitis, 32, Bakersfield, Jan. 7. Historic Union Cemetery.
Rosa "Rosie" Baltierra, 93, Bakersfield, Jan. 16. Historic Union Cemetery.
Rafaela Casarrubias Barrios, 69, Bakersfield, Jan. 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Armando Berlanga, 54, Bakersfield, Jan. 21 in Lancaster. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Tony Wayne Call Jr., 36, Bakersfield, Jan. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Virginia Clemons, 83, California City, Jan. 6. Historic Union Cemetery.
Mamie Jane Garnett, 99, Bakersfield, Jan. 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Timothy Forrest Hauser, 64, Bakersfield, Jan. 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Larry Hinds, 32, Bakersfield, Jan. 7. Historic Union Cemetery.
Julia Marie Luna, 45, Shafter, Jan. 23. Peters Funeral Home.
Frank Montes, 47, Wasco, Jan. 24 in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Adele Samira Montoya, 81, Bakersfield, Jan. 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Brian Kalani Okamoto, 71, California City, Dec. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Norma Lee O’Neal, 90. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Benita Prieto, 79, Bakersfield, Jan. 26. Basham Funeral Care.
Jason Armando Sanchez, 17, of Bakersfield in Long Beach, Jan. 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Manuel San Miguel, 81, Bakersfield, Jan. 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Clenton C. Stokes, 79, Bakersfield Jan. 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Lucio C. Torres, 55, Shafter, Jan. 23 in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Earl Wilson, 63, Bakersfield, Dec. 6. Historic Union Cemetery.
Virginia Lucille Yursik, 90, Bakersfield, Jan. 21. Peters Funeral Home.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
