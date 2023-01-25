Funeral services for Jan. 26, 2023

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Alice Emily Gonzales, 97, Bakersfield, Jan. 20. Rosary, 9:30 a.m. Feb. 3, followed by Mass, 10 a.m., at St. Francis of Assisi Parish. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
SERVICES SCHEDULED
Alice Emily Gonzales, 97, Bakersfield, Jan. 20. Rosary, 9:30 a.m. Feb. 3, followed by Mass, 10 a.m., at St. Francis of Assisi Parish. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
SERVICES PENDING
Marion Andrew Burton, 78, Bakersfield, Jan. 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Frances Gail Hawthrone, 80, Bakersfield, Jan. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Larry Dean Linenberger, 71, Bakersfield, Jan. 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Cory Manson Peppars, 19, Bakersfield, Dec. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Betty Hester Sheats, 87, Bakersfield, Jan. 23. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Carmen Rosalie Stubbs, 74, Bakersfield, Jan. 23. Neptune Society of Central California, Bakersfield.
Linda Carol Wendt, 72, Bakersfield, Jan. 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 305,161
Deaths: 2,605
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 297,619
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 71.37
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.16
Updated: 1/19/23
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html