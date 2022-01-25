Funeral services for Jan. 26, 2022

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Evelyn Del Papa, 93, Bakersfield, Jan. 20. Rosary at 10 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 4 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
SERVICES PENDING
Danny Dillard, 69, Bakersfield, Jan. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Janice Kaye Halstad, 84, Bakersfield, Jan. 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Richard Martin Hidalgo, 53, Bakersfield, Jan. 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Phillip Julian, 80, Jan. 16. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
Aileen Bridget O’Neill, 66, Bakersfield, Jan. 21. www.keepitsimplecremation.com.
Michael Lee Reel, 65, Bakersfield, Jan. 2 in Buhl, Idaho. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Timothy B. Shanahan, 60, Bakersfield, Jan. 25. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
