Funeral services for Jan. 25, 2023

George Marcos Aviles, 25, Bakersfield, Jan. 6. Monarch Life Stories.
Mona Luciell Bangi, 85, Delano, Jan. 16. Funeraria Del Angel, Delano.
Robert Eldon Belezzuoli, 90, Tipton, Jan. 23. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Lavida Rose Bell, 67, Bakersfield, Jan. 6. Monarch Life Stories.
Peter Earl Boggus, 56, Bakersfield, Jan. 23. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Donna Elizabeth Burns, 88, Bakersfield, Jan. 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Gloria Ann Cottle, 51, Bakersfield, Jan. 20. Basham Funeral Care.
Ophelia Adame Curry, 87, Bakersfield, Dec. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Bruce Franklin Donaugh, 62, Bakersfield, Jan. 19, Keep It Simple Cremation.
Lidia Escobar, 89, Bakersfield, Jan. 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Diane Lily Gonzalez, 71, Bakersfield, Jan. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Marian Henson, 86, Bakersfield, Jan. 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Jewel Edward Jimmerson, 58, Bakersfield, Jan. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Michael D. Luttrell, 68, Bakersfield, Jan. 21. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Alexandria Otton Meraz, 79, Alpaugh, Jan. 20. Keep It Simple Cremation.
John Elwood Odom, 93, Bakersfield, Jan. 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Gabriel Frank Ornelas, 51, Bakersfield, Jan. 23. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Fidelino Cruz Perez, 55, Bakersfield,Jan. 1. Monarch Life Stories.
Joseph Przysucha, 79, Bakersfield, Jan. 21. Keep It Simple Cremation.
James Wayne Rankins-Frost, 33, Bakersfield, Jan. 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Carl Royal, 65, Bakersfield, Jan. 23. Keep It Simple Cremation.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
