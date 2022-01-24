Funeral services for Jan. 25, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Ingrid Monika Avirgan, 78, Bakersfield, Jan. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
David J. Borcky, 77, Bakersfield, Jan. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Mildred Cathey, 87, Shafter, Jan. 23. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Jose Luis Contreras, 50, Bakersfield, Jan. 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Wayne Elton Davis, 70, Jan. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Benjamin Camarena Esparza, 47, Shafter, Jan. 23 in Bakersfield. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Maria Estrada, 70, Bakersfield, Jan. 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Miriam Pauline Howard, 79, Bakersfield, Jan. 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Francisco Jauregui, 75, Bakersfield, Jan. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Wiley W.Knowlton, 87, Tehachapi, Jan. 22. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Jose Luis Macias, 59, Bakersfield, Jan. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Emilio Francisco Magaña, 48, Bakersfield, Jan. 9. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Hazel Maxwell, 84, Taft, Jan. 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Juan Cruz Oropeza, 65, Wasco, Jan. 21 in Bakersfield. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Doris Perez, 76, Bakersfield, Jan. 20. Basham Funeral Care.
Lorenzo Vargas Pruneda, 0, Wasco, Jan. 7 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Jose Rodriguez, 59, Bakersfield, Jan. 24. Basham Funeral Care.
Enrique M. Segura, 86, Wasco, Jan. 16 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Juan Carlos Sevilla, 56, Bakersfield, Jan. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Peggy Sewell, 71, Bakersfield, Jan. 24. Basham Funeral Care.
Jaqualine Shaffer, 83, Bakersfield, Jan. 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Sheldon Smith, 62, Bakersfield, Jan. 20. Basham Funeral Care.
Eugenio Deguzman Tortal, 71, Bakersfield, Jan. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ricardo H. Valles, 83, Arvin, Jan. 23 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Bryan James Wood, 58, Bakersfield, Jan. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html