SERVICES SCHEDULED
Joey Garcia Castaneda, 51, Bakersfield, Jan. 11. Burial service 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25, at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
SERVICES PENDING
Juan Vatierra Acosta, 58, Bakersfield, Jan. 19. Basham Funeral Care.
Fernando Lara Carrillo, 59, Bakersfield, Jan. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Angel Castillo, Infant, Bakersfield, Jan. 20. Basham Funeral Care.
Jess Cervantes, 86, Baldwin Park, Calif., Jan. 22. Basham Funeral Care.
John Eckels, 60, Bakersfield, Jan. 19. Basham Funeral Care.
Maria Franco, 64, Bakersfield, Jan. 20. Basham Funeral Care.
James Freeling, 66, Bakersfield, Jan. 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Mildred Christine Griffin, 78, Bakersfield, Jan. 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Freddie Castaneda Hernandez, Jr., 60, Earlimart, Jan. 10. Delano Mortuary.
Richard Knoch, 66, Bakersfield, Jan. 15. Basham Funeral Care.
Janet Ann Lee, 84, 1/20/21, Bakersfield, Jan. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Eloisa H. Ornelas, 99, Bakersfield, Jan. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Fransue Pratt, 45, Bakersfield, Jan. 14. Basham Funeral Care.
Albert Saluta, 88, Bakersfield, Jan. 19. Basham Funeral Care.
Margarita Strassburger, 77, Bakersfield, Jan. 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Ignacio Toro, 82, Arvin, Jan. 22. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Jeremy Dean Turner, 50, Bakersfield, Jan. 17, 2021. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Rodolfo Ibarra Vasquez, 66, Bakersfield, Jan. 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Claudia Selene Vega, 45, Bakersfield Jan. 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
