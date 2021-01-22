SERVICES PENDING
Richard Dale Anderson, 89, Bakersfield. Jan. 19. Basham Funeral Care.
Jose Alejandro Ramos Andrade, 53, Bakersfield, Jan. 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Andrew Theodore Buschbacher, Bakersfield, Jan. 20. Basham Funeral Care.
Gloria Marinez Caldera, 73, Bakersfield, Jan. 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Sabas Graciliano Carrizalez, 93, Buttonwillow, Jan. 20. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Laraine Nelda Cook, 73, Weldon, Jan. 19. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Willie Joe Fletcher, 72, Bakersfield, Jan. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Javier Cecilio Gonzalez, 56, Bakersfield, Jan. 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Verna S. Knapp, 91, Bakersfield, Jan 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Maria Torres de Leyva, 84, Shafter, Jan. 20. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Jesus Garcia Medrano, 74, Bakersfield, Jan. 20. Basham Funeral Care.
Mary Clark Moreland, 81, Bakersfield, Jan. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Dolores Dora Moreno, 88, Bakersfield, Jan. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Jose Carmen Murguia, 73, Bakersfield, Jan. 16 in Santa Maria. Basham Funeral Care.
Serafin Gonzalez Ortiz, 76, Bakersfield, Jan. 12. Basham Funeral Care.
Michael Gonzalez Penaloza, 34, Bakersfield, Jan. 17. Basham Funeral Care.
LLasenia Porchia, 32, Bakersfield, Jan. 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Valentine Ramirez, 72, Victorville, Jan. 14. Basham Funeral Care.
Pedro Ramirez Serrato, 88, Lost Hills, Jan. 20 in Bakersfield. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Jeremiah Raymond Walker, 34, Bakersfield, Jan. 14. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
Linda Michelle Robinson, 60, Bakersfield, Jan. 13. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
